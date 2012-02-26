NEW DELHI Feb 26 Eight-time champions
India secured their place in the men's hockey event at this
year's London Olympics after routing France 8-1 in the final of
a qualifying tournament on Sunday.
Drag-flicker Sandeep Singh continued his goal-scoring spree,
slotting five more in the final as India, who won the last of
their eight gold medals in 1980, returned to the Olympics after
missing Beijing in 2008.
South Africa qualified for the women's event, having beaten
hosts India 3-1 in Saturday's final at the same Dhyan Chand
National Stadium.
The Indian women's team returned to join the country's
sports minister and a host of former Olympians to cheer for
their male compatriots, who did not let them down.
India went to the final with an unbeaten record, having
scored 36 goals in the first five games, and they went on to
better their 6-2 victory against the Frenchmen in Tuesday's pool
match.
India opened their account with Birender Lakra's 17th minute
strike but France did well to restrict them to 3-1 at half time.
Singh, having scored from two penalty corners in the first
half, returned to convert three more to enhance his reputation
as a leading drag-flick expert and finish with 16 goals from six
matches.
Simon Martin-Brisac scored the lone goal for the French side
while S.V. Sunil and V.R.Raghunath were India's other
goal-getters.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
Alan Baldwin)
