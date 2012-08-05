Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON South Korea beat India 4-1 in an Olympic men's hockey Group B match on Sunday.
Results Table
India 1 South Korea 4
New Zealand 1 Belgium 1
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Netherlands 3 3 0 0 11 4 9
2. Germany 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
3. South Korea 4 2 0 2 7 4 6
4. Belgium 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
5. New Zealand 4 1 1 2 5 9 4
6. India 4 0 0 4 6 15 0
SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT)
Netherlands v Germany (1500) London
BIRMINGHAM Pakistan edged South Africa by 19 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method on Wednesday to keep alive their Champions Trophy hopes as rain continued to play havoc with the tournament.