International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Namibian former sprinter Frankie Fredericks speaks at the second part of the 121st International Olympic Committee session in the Bella Center in Copenhagen, October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Scanpix/Keld Navntoft

BERLIN Namibian former Olympic sprinter Frankie Fredericks will head the evaluation commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the 2024 summer Games bids, the IOC said on Wednesday.

Fredericks, an IOC member since 2012 and four-times Olympic silver medallist, will lead the 14-member commission tasked with evaluating the four bids from Los Angeles, Budapest, Rome and Paris ahead of the vote in 2017.

The evaluation commission will stage working visits to each of the four cities in early 2017 to review bid plans before delivering a final report to the Olympic body ahead of the decision at its session in Lima, Peru in September.

The IOC also said it had appointed Russian Olympic Committee chief Alexander Zhukov as head of the coordination commission overseeing the delivery of the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing.

Zhukov was head of the evaluation commission of the 2022 bids with Beijing getting the nod in August last year.

He was also chairman of the supervisory board for the 2014 Sochi winter Olympics.

