* Security concerns dominate eve of Winter Games
* Anti-gay propaganda laws criticised by U.N. head
* Action kicks off on slopes a day before opening ceremony
By Mike Collett-White
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 6 Russia said on Thursday its
Sochi Winter Olympics were as safe as any place in the West from
militant attacks after Washington issued a warning to airports
and some airlines that tooth paste tubes could be used to make a
bomb on a Russia-bound plane.
Russian forces are on high alert over threats by Islamist
militant groups based in the nearby north Caucasus to attack the
games, which begin on Friday. Twin suicide bombings killed at
least 34 people in December in Volgograd, some 400 miles (700
km) northeast of Sochi.
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, speaking on the eve of
the opening ceremony, told journalists in Sochi that Russian
security services were working with colleagues from Europe and
North America.
"There is no reason to believe that the level of danger in
Sochi is greater than at any other point on the planet, be it
Boston, London, New York or Washington.
"We can guarantee the safety of people as well as any other
government hosting any mass event," he said, speaking through a
translator.
President Vladimir Putin, who launched a war to crush a
rebellion in nearby Chechnya in 1999, has staked his reputation
on the Games, which at around $50 billion will be the most
expensive in Olympic history.
Islamist guerrillas seeking an independent Islamic state in
Chechnya and neighbouring regions of southern Russia, have aimed
threats at the games, which they argue take place on land seized
from Caucasus tribes in the 19th century.
Despite a "ring of steel" around venues and some 37,000
security personnel on alert, Russian forces fear a woman
suspected of planning a suicide bombing may have slipped
through.
However, security officials believe the risk of an attack is
far greater elsewhere in Russia than in Sochi or the Caucasus
mountain cluster nearby.
President Barack Obama has said he believed Sochi was safe,
but behind the scenes there has been tension between Russian and
U.S. officials, including over concerns that the host nation
might react with excessive force in the case of an attack and
endanger civilian lives.
A senior U.S. security official said on Wednesday Washington
had issued a warning to airports and some airlines flying to
Russia for the Olympics to watch for toothpaste tubes that could
hold ingredients to make a bomb on a plane.
The official did not say why such a specific warning was
being issued now. Airlines and airports have been aware for
several years of the dangers of bombs being concocted on
aircraft from liquids smuggled aboard and have strictly limited
the carriage of all liquids and pastes by passengers.
LAW ON HOMOSEXUALITY
Putin, accused in the West of abusing the rights of
minorities and of critics, faces other hazards at the games.
His legacy could be tarnished by rows over anti-gay
propaganda laws, which athletes, rights groups and political
leaders have condemned, allegations of corruption, cost overruns
and concerns over security.
Organisers have also been scrambling to deal with teething
problems, including complaints about accommodation and an outcry
over the fate of stray dogs being rounded up in Sochi.
Russia's contentious "gay propaganda" law was again in the
spotlight on Thursday, when United Nations Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon condemned discrimination and attacks on people based on
their sexual orientation.
"Hatred of any kind must have no place in the 21st century,"
he said, addressing an International Olympic Committee (IOC)
session in Sochi.
Russia, hosting a Winter Games for the first time, has come
under mounting criticism since the government passed legislation
last year which critics say curtails rights of homosexuals and
discriminates against them.
"We must oppose the arrests, imprisonments and
discriminatory restrictions they face," Ban said.
Putin has defended the law as protecting minors and said
homosexuals will not face discriminated at the Sochi Olympics.
SPORTING ACTION
The president will hope the world's media now turns their
lenses on sporting exploits on the snow and ice, and there was
early qualification action in slopestyle, where medals are up
for grabs for the first time.
In Alpine skiing, U.S. veteran Bode Miller, at his fifth
Winter Games aged 36, set the fastest time in training.
"My confidence is never really my issue," he grinned
afterwards. "Unfortunately they don't give any medals for
training because if they did I'd be psyched today.
"But it certainly doesn't hurt. To come out here and ski
hard, ski well, first run is great," added the five times
Olympic medallist, who aims to become the oldest man to win an
Alpine gold.
The women's downhill training was cut short due to concerns
over a jump close to the finish, a day after Shaun White's
decision to pull out of the slopestyle event for safety reasons.
"I felt like, 'You're welcome, I'll be your test dummy'",
said 25-year-old American Laurenne Ross, one of only three of
the 56 racers to descend the 2,713 metre long course. "I was
definitely intimidated."
(Additional reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Karolos Grohmann
and Timothy Heritage in Sochi, Philip O'Connor, Alan Baldwin and
Martyn Herman in Rosa Khutor and Mark Hosenball in Washington;
Writing by Mike Collett-White)