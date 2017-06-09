LAUSANNE, June 9 The hosting rights for both the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games should be awarded at the same time, the International Olympic Committee's executive board recommended on Friday.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the proposal would be put to a full IOC assembly in July. Paris and Los Angeles are the only cities bidding to host the 2024 Games. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)