Ominous Nadal back on court in Paris
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
LONDON Japan beat India 214-214 points at Lord's in London in last 16 - 3 of the Olympic men's Archery team last 16 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
BERLIN When the International Olympic Committee completes its Executive Board meeting in Lausanne on Friday, things will likely never be the same in the Olympic world.