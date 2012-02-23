NEW DELHI Feb 23 India has yet to name
its chef de mission for this year's London Olympics with local
media blaming the delay on internal bickering within the Indian
Olympic Association (IOA).
Thursday's Indian Express newspaper said that lobbies in the
IOA were backing two different candidates for the job, thus
leading to a stalemate which an IOA executive committee meeting
in October could not resolve.
IOA acting president V.K. Malhotra was not immediately
available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
"We are aware that there has been a delay but we will meet
soon to finalise the name," Malhotra was quoted as saying by the
newspaper.
A seven-member committee was formed to resolve the issue and
one of them told Reuters on condition of anonymity that all four
present in their only meeting last year favoured weightlifting
federation chief B.P. Baishya for the job.
They submitted a signed letter to the IOA but no formal
announcement followed.
IOA joint secretary S.M. Bali represented India in a chef de
mission's meeting last year, but the Indian Express claimed that
was only because he had a UK visa ready.
Bali suggested an immediate appointment of a chef de mission
on his return.
"I have submitted my report to the IOA insisting on the
importance and urgency of naming the chef de mission. There are
several issues that only a chef de mission can tackle," Bali was
quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The IOA is also under pressure from the International
Olympic Committee which has requested information on its
president Suresh Kalmadi.
Head of the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games, Kalmadi was
released from prison on bail last month after being arrested in
April 2011 on charges of inflating tenders worth millions of
dollars for equipment used at the event.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)
