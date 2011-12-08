MUMBAI Dec 8 Shooter Gagan Narang became
the first Indian athlete to say Dow Chemical should be allowed
to be a sponsor of the 2012 London Games even though the Indian
Olympic Association (IOA) wants the organisers to reconsider it.
Narang, the first Indian competitor to qualify for next
year's Olympics, said the company, linked to the 1984 Bhopal gas
tragedy, should be given an opportunity at "redemption".
Chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, of which Bhopal is the
provincial capital, has led a protest, seeking a boycott of the
London Games.
The Indian government has also waded into the debate, asking
IOA to talk to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) about
the partnership with the company.
Activists say 25,000 people died in the immediate aftermath
of the accident and in ensuing years, and about 100,000 people
who were exposed to the gas continue to suffer today from
ailments that range from cancer, blindness to birth defects.
"I feel deeply for the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy.
People responsible for the disaster should be punished," Narang,
India's Commonwealth Games hero, told Reuters on Thursday.
At the time of the Bhopal disaster, the pesticide plant was
owned by Union Carbide, which settled its liabilities with the
Indian government in 1989 by paying $470 million for the
victims.
Dow bought Union Carbide in 1999 and now finds itself in the
firing line for its sponsorship of a temporary decorative wrap
around London's Olympic Stadium.
Many victims and activists hold Dow responsible for failing
to give enough compensation to victims and some have called for
a boycott of the London Games.
"But even if we think Dow had an involvement, sponsoring
Olympics will be redemption for them too," Narang added in a
text message.
"If a company or an individual wants redemption, it should
be allowed."
IOC president Jacques Rogge told Reuters in an interview on
Tuesday that the IOA has been advised to talk to the athletes
over the impasse. [ID: nL3E7N64JY]
According to the 28-year-old Narang, who won four gold
medals in Delhi Commonwealth Games last year, boycotting the
Games would only "hurt" the athletes who aspire to represent
their country at the prestigious event.
"As an athlete we will go there as ambassadors of our
country to compete, in the true spirit of sportsmanship to give
our best and win medals," Narang, also the recipient of the
country's highest sports award, said.
"A sponsor's deed should not hurt that."
