By Karolos Grohmann
| LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 14
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 14 A boycott
of the London Games because of Dow Chemical's sponsorship has
not been mentioned by the Indian Olympic Association, the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has demanded London
2012 terminates its deal with the U.S. firm because of its links
to the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster while there have been some calls
for a boycott of the Games.
"We have been in contact with the IOA about this issue,"
said IOC President Jacques Rogge. "We are in discussions with
them. We have no contacts with the government."
Asked whether a boycott had been discussed with the IOA,
Rogge said it had not.
"This has not been included in correspondence or
discussions," Rogge told reporters at the end of a two-day
executive board meeting.
"There have been declarations (of a boycott) in the media. I
am only referring to press articles. This is not a discussion we
have had with them (IOA)."
As many as 25,000 residents of Bhopal, India, died in the
aftermath of a 1984 gas leak at a pesticide factory that was
owned by a subsidiary of Union Carbide, which sold the facility
in 1994.
Dow, a sponsor of the London Olympics and of the IOC, bought
Union Carbide in 2001.
Dow's plastics division is providing the material for 336
panels that will adorn the outside of the Olympic stadium during
the period of the Games before they are dismantled and re-used
elsewhere.
The London Olympics run from July 27 to August 12.