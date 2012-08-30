NEW DELHI Aug 30 India returned with two silver
and four bronze medals from London but there could have been a
gold too, had lack of ambition been an Olympic sport.
Celebration has not stopped since 81 athletes returned with
those six medals - the country's biggest Olympic haul, equalling
the collective tally of India's previous seven campaigns in the
quadrennial event.
Cash awards and promotion have been showered on the
medallists shuttling from one felicitation ceremony to another,
extending the kind of reception reserved otherwise for India's
pampered cricketers.
None of these, however, can gloss over the fact that the
world's second most populous nation languishes at the bottom of
the medals per capita table featuring 85 nations that had at
least one athlete on the podium in London.
While the London haul is testimonial to the improvement
India has made in recent times, the non-stop celebration
suggests the country of billion-plus population set the bar low
for itself.
President Pranab Mukherjee was among those who struck this
note.
"Six medals was a good harvest. However, a nation of 1.2
billion should do better. India deserves a position higher than
No. 55," Mukherjee said as he hosted the Indian medal winners at
his residence earlier this month.
Starved of significant Olympic success, India remains mired
in nostalgia over its hockey heyday which yielded eight gold
medals from 1928-1980.
Shooter Abhinav Bindra won India's first individual gold in
the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where the country won two bronze as
well before heading to London where the number of medals
doubled.
"It will be only fair to say that India has just arrived,"
Randhir Singh, secretary general of the Indian Olympic
Association (IOA), told Reuters.
"We have doubled the number (of medals) from Beijing and it
would only go up. It takes eight-nine gold to be in the top 10
and by 2020, India should be in the top 10," said Singh, also
the secretary of the Olympic Council of Asia.
LACKED SPORTS CULTURE
Lack of ambition is not the issue, argues sports historian
Boria Majumdar.
"I'm against this whole cynical view that a nation of 1.2
billion managed just six medals in contrast to China's 88," said
Majumdar who has co-authored "Olympics: The India Story" - a
comprehensive book on India's Olympic campaigns from 1928.
"It's very simplistic. Yes, it's a country of 1.2 billion
but how many have access to sports? India never had a proper
sports culture and there are so many issues.
"Make no mistake, London was a watershed moment for India
and it's time to emerge as a multi-sport nation that plays not
just cricket."
Majumdar lists what ailed Indian sports before Beijing.
"We lacked a sports culture, there was an acute lack of
funds and sports was never a priority for the government.
"The way forward is to concentrate in sports where we have
better chance - here you need to follow the Chinese model.
Funding should continue and India's target should be to double
the tally in 2016 Rio and win 20 medals in 2020."
Money clearly mattered. More so in a country where cricket
gobbles up much of the corporate patronage while other sports
survive largely on government largesse.
India spent 6.78 billion rupees ($121.7 million) to train
athletes for the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and even
though the event proved a $6 billion public relations disaster
following a tumultuous build-up, the hosts came up with their
best ever show to finish second in the medal table.
"During our preparation for the Commonwealth Games in Delhi,
we had long camps and there was a lot of foreign exposure,"
Yogeshwar Dutt, who won the 60kg freestyle wrestling bronze in
London, wrote in the Hindustan Times newspaper.
"It was because of this that we performed exceedingly well
in 2010," he added.
Further proof of that improvement came next month in China
at the Guangzhou Asian Games where India finished sixth, their
best ever finish in the event.
TAKING SPORTS SERIOUSLY
The government allotted 2.6 billion rupees ($46.7 million)
for the athletes' preparation for London and Singh said India
would keep improving if funds were not an issue.
"The government is spending tremendous amount of money and
taking sports seriously. If that continues, there is no limit to
what we can do," said Singh, a former Olympic shooter.
"Take the case of Australia, they spent a lot and did so
well. Now they have stopped spending and finished just in the
top 10.
"There can't be a comparison with China. They have been
spending generously for a long time. We've just started.
"You saw the result in London and you'd see how we perform
in the Asian Games (Incheon) and Commonwealth Games (Glasgow) in
2014 and the 2016 Rio Olympics. The graph would only go up."
Singh said India would focus more on disciplines that suit
them but would not abandon others.
"We have won medals in wrestling, boxing, shooting and
badminton in London. We have great chance in archery and
weightlifting as well. So if we focus on these sports, we'd do
well.
"At the same time, you can't become a sports power competing
in handful disciplines. Some sports would stand out but we have
to try and win medal in as many disciplines as possible.
"From whatever I have seen, we should do well in sports like
rowing and sailing. Also fencing - we have a great tradition of
fencing. I have great hopes from our throwers as well."
