Indian athletes in action on Day 7 of the London Olympics on Friday:
RESULTS
SHOOTING
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol: Vijay Kumar won the silver medal. Read story here
Men's 50 m rifle prone qualification: Joydeep Karmakar stood fourth while Gagan Narang failed to rank in top 18.
BADMINTON
China's top seed Wang Yihan defeated Saina Nehwal 21-13 21-13 to reach the final of the women's badminton singles. For story click here
HOCKEY
(MEN's) Pool B: Germany beat India 5-2. Read story here
ROWING
Men's Single Sculls Finals: Sawarn Singh failed to win a medal.
ATHLETICS
Men's Shot Put qualification: Om Prakash Singh stood 10th and failed to qualify to the next round.
Women's Triple Jump qualification: Mayookha Johny stood 13th and failed to qualify.
SWIMMING
Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats: Adaveeshaiah P.Gagan Ullalmath failed to qualify for the final.
SCHEDULE
ATHLETICS
Women's Discus Throw qualification: Krishna Poonia 11.40 p.m. IST
Women's Discus Throw qualification: Seema Antil 1.05 a.m. IST
BOXING
Men's 69 kg Round of 16: Krishan Vikas vs Errol Spence (U.S.) 2 a.m. IST
TENNIS
Mixed doubles quarterfinals: Leander Paes/Sania Mirza vs Max Mirnyi/Victoria Azarenka (last match on Court 2)
