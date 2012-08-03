Saina Nehwal plays against China's Yihan Wang during their womens singles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Indian athletes in action on Day 7 of the London Olympics on Friday:

RESULTS

SHOOTING

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol: Vijay Kumar won the silver medal. Read story here

Men's 50 m rifle prone qualification: Joydeep Karmakar stood fourth while Gagan Narang failed to rank in top 18.

BADMINTON

China's top seed Wang Yihan defeated Saina Nehwal 21-13 21-13 to reach the final of the women's badminton singles. For story click here

HOCKEY

(MEN's) Pool B: Germany beat India 5-2. Read story here

ROWING

Men's Single Sculls Finals: Sawarn Singh failed to win a medal.

ATHLETICS

Men's Shot Put qualification: Om Prakash Singh stood 10th and failed to qualify to the next round.

Women's Triple Jump qualification: Mayookha Johny stood 13th and failed to qualify.

SWIMMING

Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats: Adaveeshaiah P.Gagan Ullalmath failed to qualify for the final.

SCHEDULE

ATHLETICS

Women's Discus Throw qualification: Krishna Poonia 11.40 p.m. IST

Women's Discus Throw qualification: Seema Antil 1.05 a.m. IST

BOXING

Men's 69 kg Round of 16: Krishan Vikas vs Errol Spence (U.S.) 2 a.m. IST

TENNIS

Mixed doubles quarterfinals: Leander Paes/Sania Mirza vs Max Mirnyi/Victoria Azarenka (last match on Court 2)

