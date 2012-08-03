India's Saina Nehwal plays against Belgium's Lianne Tan during their women's singles group play stage Group E badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Indian athletes in action on Day 7 of the London Olympics on Friday:

ATHLETICS Men's Shot Put qualification: Om Prakash Singh 2.30 p.m. IST

Women's Triple Jump qualification: Mayookha Johny 2.55 p.m. IST

Women's Discus Throw qualification: Krishna Poonia 11.40 p.m. IST

Women's Discus Throw qualification: Seema Antil 1.05 a.m. IST

BADMINTON Women's singles semi-final: Saina Nehwal vs Yihan Wang(China) 1:30 p.m. IST

BOXING Men's 69 kg Round of 16: Krishan Vikas vs Errol Spence (U.S.) 2 a.m. IST

HOCKEY (MEN's) Pool B: India vs Germany 6.15 p.m. IST

ROWING Men's Single Sculls Finals: Sawarn Singh 2.30 p.m. IST

SHOOTING Men's 50 m rifle prone qualification: Gagan Narang and Joydeep Karmakar 1.30 p.m. IST Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 2: Vijay Kumar 3 p.m. IST

SWIMMING Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats: Adaveeshaiah P.Gagan Ullalmath 2.54 p.m. IST

TENNIS Mixed doubles quarterfinals: Leander Paes/Sania Mirza vs Max Mirnyi/Victoria Azarenka (last match on Court 2)

