Indian athletes in action on Day 6 of the London Olympics on Thursday:
BADMINTON (quarterfinals)
Women's singles - Saina Nehwal vs Tine Baun (Denmark), 6:32 p.m. IST
Men's singles - Parupalli Kashyap vs Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia), 9:32 p.m. IST
BOXING (pre-quarterfinals)
Men's 60 kg: Jai Bhajwan vs Gani Zhailauov (Kazakhstan), 6:30 p.m. IST
Men's 75 kg: Vijender Singh vs Terrel Gausha (U.S.) 2.15 a.m. IST
SHOOTING (qualifiers)
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol: Vijay Kumar, 3:50 p.m. IST
Men's double trap: Ronjan Sodhi, 2 p.m. IST
TENNIS (first round)
Mixed doubles: Leander Paes-Sania Mirza vs Nenad Zimonjic-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) (time not known yet)
