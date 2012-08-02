Saina Nehwal plays against Netherlands' Yao Jie during their women's singles round of 16 badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Indian athletes in action on Day 6 of the London Olympics on Thursday:

BADMINTON (quarterfinals)

Women's singles - Saina Nehwal vs Tine Baun (Denmark), 6:32 p.m. IST

Men's singles - Parupalli Kashyap vs Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia), 9:32 p.m. IST

BOXING (pre-quarterfinals)

Men's 60 kg: Jai Bhajwan vs Gani Zhailauov (Kazakhstan), 6:30 p.m. IST

Men's 75 kg: Vijender Singh vs Terrel Gausha (U.S.) 2.15 a.m. IST

SHOOTING (qualifiers)

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol: Vijay Kumar, 3:50 p.m. IST

Men's double trap: Ronjan Sodhi, 2 p.m. IST

TENNIS (first round)

Mixed doubles: Leander Paes-Sania Mirza vs Nenad Zimonjic-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) (time not known yet)

Click here for slideshow of Indian athletes in London Games.

Click here for complete coverage of India at Olympics.

See complete schedule of the games here