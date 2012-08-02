Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (L) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

India's Kashyap Parupalli plays against Malaysia's Chong Wei Lee during their mens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

India's Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Indian athletes in action on Day 6 of the London Olympics on Thursday:

BADMINTON (quarterfinals)

Women's singles - Saina Nehwal beat Tine Baun (Denmark)

Men's singles - Parupalli Kashyap loses to Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)

BOXING (pre-quarterfinals)

Men's 60 kg: Jai Bhagwan loses to Gani Zhailauov (Kazakhstan). Click reut.rs/ODrNyZ for result

Men's 75 kg: Vijender Singh vs Terrel Gausha (U.S.) 2.15 a.m. IST

SHOOTING (qualifiers)

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol: Vijay Kumar, 3:50 p.m. IST

Men's double trap: Ronjan Sodhi, 2 p.m. IST

TENNIS (first round)

Mixed doubles: Leander Paes-Sania Mirza vs Nenad Zimonjic-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) (time not known yet)

