India's Kashyap Parupalli looks at a shuttlecock as he falls during his mens singles badminton quarterfinals match against Malaysia's Chong Wei Lee during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

India's Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Indian athletes in action on Day 6 of the London Olympics on Thursday:

BADMINTON (quarterfinals)

Women's singles - Saina Nehwal beat Tine Baun (Denmark) Click here for result

Men's singles - Parupalli Kashyap loses to Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)

Click here for result

BOXING (pre-quarterfinals)

Men's 60 kg: Jai Bhagwan loses to Gani Zhailauov (Kazakhstan). Click reut.rs/ODrNyZ for result

Men's 75 kg: Vijender Singh beat Terrel Gausha (U.S.) Click reut.rs/RihUqH for result

SHOOTING (qualifiers)

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol: Vijay Kumar, 3:50 p.m. IST

Men's double trap: Ronjan Sodhi, 2 p.m. IST

TENNIS (first round)

Mixed doubles: Leander Paes-Sania Mirza beat Nenad Zimonjic-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) Click here for result

