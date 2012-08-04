The Olympic rings are pictured next to the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Schedule for Indian athletes in action on Day 8 of the London Olympics:

ATHLETICS

Women's discus throw final: Krishna Poonia 19:30 Women's 3000m steeplechase Round 1: Sudha Singh 4:05 pm IST Men's 20km race walk final: Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Baljinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh 9:30 pm IST

BADMINTON

Women's singles Bronze medal match: Saina Nehwal vs Xin Wang (China) 6:00 pm IST

BOXING

Men's Light Fly (49 kg) round of 16 match: Devendro Singh Laishram vs Serdamba Purevdorj (Mongolia) 6:45 pm IST Men's light welter weight 64 kg: Manoj Kumar vs Stalker Thomas (Great Britain) 2 am IST

ROWING

Men's lightweight double sculls final: Sandeep Kumar, Manjeet Singh beat Mohamed Nofel, Omar Emira (Egypt)

SHOOTING

Women's trap qualification: Shagun Chowdhary 1:30 pm IST

TENNIS

Mixed doubles quarterfinals: Leander Paes/Sania Mirza vs Max Mirnyi/Victoria Azarenka 4:30 pm IST

