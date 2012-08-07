Vikas Gowda competes in the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Indian athletes in action on Day 11 of the London Olympics on Tuesday:

ATHLETICS

Men's discus throw final: Vikas Gowda finished eighth.

Men's triple jump qualification: Renjith Maheshwary fails to qualify.

HOCKEY

Men's pool B: India vs. Belgium, 8.30 p.m. IST

RESULTS FOR INDIA ON DAY 10

BOXING

Mary Kom beat Rahali to reach semi-finals. Read story here

Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev beat Vijender Singh in quarter-final bout. Read story here

SHOOTING

Mens's 50-metre rifle three positions: Gagan Narang and Sanjeev Rajput finish 20th and 26th respectively; fail to qualify

Men's trap: Manavjit Singh Sandhu fails to qualify for finals.

