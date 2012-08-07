Indian athletes in action on Day 11 of the London Olympics on Tuesday:
ATHLETICS
Men's discus throw final: Vikas Gowda finished eighth.
Men's triple jump qualification: Renjith Maheshwary fails to qualify.
HOCKEY
Men's pool B: India vs. Belgium, 8.30 p.m. IST
RESULTS FOR INDIA ON DAY 10
BOXING
Mary Kom beat Rahali to reach semi-finals. Read story here
Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev beat Vijender Singh in quarter-final bout. Read story here
SHOOTING
Mens's 50-metre rifle three positions: Gagan Narang and Sanjeev Rajput finish 20th and 26th respectively; fail to qualify
Men's trap: Manavjit Singh Sandhu fails to qualify for finals.
