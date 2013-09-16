BERLIN Newly-elected International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stepped down as head of German sports on Monday as he prepares for his new post in Switzerland.

Bach, voted in by a wide margin at the IOC Session last week, also stepped down as head of the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a position that caused a stir prior to the vote due to the open support of Kuwait's influential IOC member, Sheik Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.

"More resignations will follow in the coming days," a German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) official said.

The 59-year-old, who became the first German to lead a major international sports organisation, was the founding president of the DOSB after the merger of the former German Olympic Committee and the German Sports Confederation in 2006. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)