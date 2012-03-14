JERUSALEM, March 14 Israel's Olympic squad
will travel to the London Games without a team mascot this
year, a national Olympic committee official said, after twice
being forced to ditch ideas it had come up with.
A public outcry on Tuesday against the unveiling of a
peanut-shaped baby character in a blue diaper which is the
symbol of a local favourite children's snack called "Bamba" was
withdrawn within hours after public uproar grew.
Osem, the makers of the snack paid the Olympic Committee of
Israel a reported 100,000 shekels ($26,500) for their much-loved
logo to be used but the reaction led the Olympic Committee of
Israel to withdraw it.
"It was important for us to ensure that the Olympic team
remain in the national concensus and as we saw that there was
opposition to this move, we decided together to withdraw the
mascot," Efraim Zinger, the chief executive of Israel's Olympic
committee, told Army Radio.
He added that Osem, in which international food giant Nestle
has a 53.8 percent stake, had not withdrawn its
funding.
Critics, including Sports Minister Limor Livnat, said
corporate sponsorship of the logo was a slur on national pride,
but later praised the committee after it heeded the outcry and
withdrew the mascot.
Zinger said there was no intention for the mascot to be used
on official team clothing or for it to be displayed at the
opening ceremony
The Bamba cancellation followed the withdrawal of a previous
mascot for Israel's London 2012 squad after a court ruled
against the use of "Shpitzik", a cactus-shaped character that
was chosen by the public in an internet poll.
The court said Shpitzik too closely resembled a doll from a
children's television programme and that the creative rights of
the television production company had been violated.
(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Ed Osmond)