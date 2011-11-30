ROME Rome will press on with its bid to stage the 2020 Olympic Games despite Italy's economic and political troubles, the country's Olympic committee CONI.L said on Wednesday.

"Rome's candidacy for 2020 is going ahead. The bid chairman Mario Pescante is doing an excellent job and we have faith in Rome's prospects, although we are realistic," said CONI president Giovanni Petrucci following a meeting.

"The plan of economic compatibility was presented yesterday to the government; we hope that the current economic climate will not have consequences for our candidacy.

"I anticipate that the Olympic Games will represent a chance for growth and development and therefore could represent an important instrument for overcoming the difficulties which the country is going through."

Doha, Madrid, Istanbul and Tokyo have also said they will bid for the Games.

Rome hosted the Olympics in 1960 and plans to use many of the same venues if it is awarded the 2020 Games.

