TOKYO Aug 13 A Japanese designer who has been
accused of plagiarism for his Tokyo 2020 Olympics logo said on
Thursday he had asked a beer company to withdraw some of his
designs due to new accusations of copyright infringement.
Belgian designer Olivier Debie said in July the official
logo for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was too similar to his design
for the Theatre de Liege, but designer Kenjiro Sano denied any
plagiarism. Debie said he would take legal action.
Tokyo Olympics organisers say they conducted detailed
surveys before deciding on the logo and that there was no legal
problem with it, noting that the theatre logo was not
trademarked.
Sano's office said on Thursday it had asked the beer unit of
Japan's Suntory Holdings to withdraw some tote bags
designed by Sano that were distributed to customers to promote
sales.
The request for the withdrawal came after "issues regarding
copyright" were raised on the Internet, Sano's office said in
the statement, without giving further details.
The brewery unit withdrew eight of the 30 designs of tote
bag provided by Sano, a company spokeswoman said.
