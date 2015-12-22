* New design chosen after original scrapped due to costs
* Price tag of $1.23 bln vs $2.1 bln for original
* Simple design features wood in roofing
* Scheduled for completion in Nov 2019
By Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, Dec 22 Japanese architect Kengo Kuma on
Tuesday won a competition to design the centrepiece stadium for
the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, after ballooning costs forced
the futuristic original plan to be scrapped.
The winning design submitted by a consortium led by Taisei
Corp has a price tag of 149 billion yen ($1.23
billion), against an estimated $2.1 billion for the
controversial concept by Zaha Hadid that was abandoned in July.
Kuma is known for blending traditional Japanese style with
modern elements, and his design for the New National Stadium
incorporates wood and layers of eaves.
"I think the design chosen meets the conditions sought, such
as basic concept, construction and cost," Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe said as he announced the winner.
"I want every effort to be made so the new stadium
incorporates the world's best barrier-free (facilities) and
'Japanese-ness', and is a stadium that excites the people of the
world and a legacy of which the next generation can be proud."
Another design by architect Toyo Ito and submitted by
Takenaka Corp, Shimizu Corp and Obayashi Corp
would have cost 149.7 billion yen.
Both designs were more simple than Hadid's idea, which
critics derided as reminiscent of a bicycle helmet or drooping
oyster and out of sync with the neighbourhood.
The winning design - which some critics have likened to a
stack of pancakes - will stand 20 metres (22 yards) lower than
the scrapped concept. It will incorporate wood - a traditional
Japanese building material - into the roofing in an effort to
blend with the leafy surroundings.
"A building that merges and is integrated with the woods,
rather than stands out because of its shape. I believe that will
be the legacy and that is 'Japanese-ness'," Kuma told a news
conference.
Construction is scheduled for completion in November 2019,
two months ahead of an International Olympic Committee deadline
of January 2020. The Olympic Games are slated to start in July.
General contractor Taisei aims to speed up construction by
manufacturing building components at factories and assembling
them at the site. The builder said it plans to turn to foreign
workers to cope with a labour shortage.
The stadium will have capacity of 68,000, which can be
raised to 80,000 to host World Cup soccer finals.
($1 = 121.1500 yen)
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing
by Stephen Coates, Robert Birsel)