BRIEF-Shanghai New Culture Media Group to sell stake in Wing Media for 48 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan
TOKYO, Sept 18 The architects commissioned for Tokyo's new national stadium then dumped over cost concerns have confirmed they will not enter the competition for the re-design of the Olympic venue.
UK-based Zaha Hadid Architects' futuristic design for the showpiece venue of the 2020 Games was selected in an international competition in 2012, but the project was scrapped after the estimated cost ballooned to over $2 billion, nearly twice the original figure.
The architects said they had been unable to secure a construction company in their consortium and were unable to enter the new design competition.
"It is disappointing that the two years of work and investment in the existing design for a new National Stadium for Japan cannot be further developed to meet the new brief through the new design competition," ZHA said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Says it enters into framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake in a Hubei-based photoelectric tech firm which is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of precision optical components