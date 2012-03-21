SEOUL, March 21 The head of South Korea's
delegation to the London Olympics has offered to resign after he
was placed under investigation by prosecutors over his business
deals, the country's Olympic committee said on Wednesday.
Yu Kyung-sun, the chairman of local business group Eugene
Corporation, offered to resign on Monday after a
probe into allegations of embezzlement and tax invasion by
senior executives at retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd, in
which Eugene Corp is a major shareholder.
"The resignation has not been accepted yet," a spokesman at
the South Korean Olympic committee said.
Yu, 56, visited London as leader of the delegation earlier
this month, according to local media. He has also been acting as
an organising member of the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and 2018
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
