People observe a moment of silence for Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili, who crashed and died, before the first run of the men's singles luge event at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

SOCHI, Russia The IOC and luge federation will hold a ceremony in the mountains above Vancouver on Wednesday to remember Georgian athlete Nodar Kumaritashvili, who suffered a fatal crash in training hours ahead of the 2010 Games opening ceremony.

Kumaritashvili's death, four years ago to the day, stunned the sports world and forced organisers to alter the $100 million track at the Whistler Sliding Centre, which had been built to be the world's fastest.

"We are laying flowers at the luge centre in Whistler (today)," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told Reuters in Sochi. "It is an ongoing thing. We will also continue to work with the family (of the athlete) for a lasting tribute."

Adams said the International Olympic Committee and International Luge Federation also held a "moment of reflection" at an early morning meeting at the Russian Black Sea resort, which is hosting the Winter Games.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)