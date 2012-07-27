Olympic torch bearer Amber Charles holds the Olympic flame on a floating pontoon in front of Tower Bridge in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A look at some of the best stories and pictures from London on Friday as the 2012 Olympics get under way.

BRITISH MINISTER DROPS CLANGER WITH OLYMPIC BELL

The British minister in charge of the London Olympics said on Friday he could not promise a tournament without glitches -- and then promptly broke an Olympic bell which flew off its handle and hit his publicist. Click here

INDIA OFFERS COACHING JOBS TO ITS OLYMPIANS

India will offer coaching jobs on the government's payroll for all athletes who represent the country at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Sports minister Ajay Maken, in London for the Games, said roles would be up for grabs at the Sports Authority of India, which trains athletes in centres across the country. Click here

THOUSANDS ATTEND OLYMPIC CONCERT

Olympic fever torches Hyde Park as thousands turn out for a special concert. Julie Noce reports.

AMITABH BACHCHAN CARRIES OLYMPIC TORCH

Big B carries the Olympic flame in London before the opening ceremony for the 2012 Games.

TWEET THAT ANGERED GREEKS WAS FAKE - GERMANY

The tweet attributed to German Olympic flagbearer Natascha Keller read: "The Olympic village is filled with barefoot Greek athletes. As soon as we see them we are afraid that they will ask us for loans". Click here

PREGNANT AND PIONEER COMPETITORS TO STEAL SHOW

An eight-month pregnant shooter and first female Olympian from Qatar are set to steal the show from their more illustrious opponents as all eyes turn to the 10 metre air rifle on Saturday to see who will win the first gold medal of the London Games. Click here

TAXI DRIVERS SNARL TRAFFIC AS CLOCK TICKS TO OPENING

Disgruntled London taxi drivers snarled up traffic at one of the city's busiest traffic hotspots as the minutes ticked down to the Olympics opening ceremony. Click here

THE ROAR OF THE CROWD: A HOME ADVANTAGE FOR TEAM GB?

Home team advantage has long been recognised as valuable in sport, but scientists suggest the roar of the crowd at the London Olympics may be worth a lot more to some athletes in the British team than others. Click here

MIX 'EM, MATCH 'EM, TRADE 'EM, OBSESS ABOUT PINS

Men, women and youngsters from Canada, China, Greece, the United States and elsewhere have already begun gathering at the gates to the Olympic Park to take part in a collecting obsession that stretches back decades for some. Click here

U.S. SHOW OFF DANCING SKILL IN SPOOF VIDEO

A light-hearted, spoof video filmed by the U.S. swimming team during training has gone viral on the internet with tens of thousands of viewers clicking to watch top names such as Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Missy Franklin dancing and lip-syncing to hit "Call me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen. Click here

BEIJING OLYMPICS: OPENING CEREMONY

A look back at the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China as London ceremonies get under way. To watch slideshow, click here MULTIPLE EXPOSURE AT THE GAMES

By using the multiple exposure technique, athletes' range of motion is captured at the London Olympics. It results in extremely accurate and interesting pictures.

DO SUPERSTITIOUS MINDS HELP OR HINDER ATHLETES? When Michael Phelps gets ready to race, he walks to the block, takes off his headphones, swings his arms three times, steps on to the block and he is off. His routine never changes. Click here

INDIA AT THE OLYMPICS

