NEW DELHI Dec 5 The Indian government has
asked its Olympic association to raise the issue of the London
Olympic Games' sponsorship deal with Dow Chemical, the latest
sign of pressure on organisers to reconsider involvement of a
company linked to the Bhopal gas disaster.
Many victims and activists hold Dow responsible for failing
to give enough compensation to victims of a 1984 gas leak which
killed thousands and injured hundreds of thousands more in the
central Indian city of Bhopal.
"We have written a letter to the IOA (Indian Olympic
Association), asking them to take up the matter with the
organisers of the London Olympics," a spokesman for the sports
ministry told Reuters.
The pesticide plant was owned by Union Carbide, which
settled its liabilities with the Indian government in 1989 by
paying $470 million for Bhopal victims.
Dow bought Union Carbide a decade after the company had
settled with the Indian government and now finds itself in the
firing line for its sponsorship of a temporary decorative wrap
over London's Olympic Stadium.
The sponsorship has caused anger across India, but nowhere
more so than the central state of Madhya Pradesh, where chief
minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is urging the Indian government
to boycott the sporting extravaganza. Bhopal is the provincial
capital.
Chauhan says that instead of sponsoring the Games, the
company should spend that money on Bhopal survivors.
The Indian government last year demanded more than $1
billion additional compensation for the victims of the gas leak.
Activists say 25,000 people died in the immediate aftermath
of the accident and in ensuing years, and about 100,000 people
who were exposed to the gas continue to suffer today from
ailments that range from cancer, blindness to birth defects.
Every year, victims and their families stage demonstrations
and Madhya Pradesh minister Chauhan led protests last week with
a letter to Sports Minister Ajay Maken, requesting him to
boycott the Games.
"There is no question of boycotting the Games of course,"
the spokesman added.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty. Editing by Alistair
Scrutton and Sanjeev Miglani)
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more Olympic stories
for more sports stories