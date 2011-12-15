NEW DELHI Dec 15 India's Olympic body
will demand the London Olympic Games axe a sponsorship deal with
Dow Chemical Co because of the U.S. coporation's ties to
a major industrial disaster in 1984, a senior official said on
Thursday.
The sponsorhip deal has angered many Indians, including
current and former Olympic athletes. Some have called for a
boycott of next year's competition.
Activists say 25,000 people died in the years that followed
the gas leak in the town of Bhopal and about 100,000 people who
were exposed to the gas today suffer from ailments that range
from cancer, blindness to birth defects.
"We are proposing to write to the IOC London Olympics that
this sponsor should be out of it," the Indian Olympic
Association's acting president Vijay Malhotra said.
"Since these games are for friendship it should not be one
of the sponsors."
He said he would not speculate what action the body would
take if its request was rejected. Last month, Malhotra said
India was not considering a boycott.
India's Olympic body was meeting on Thursday to finalise its
position and would send the letter in the next few days,
Malhotra said.
The pesticide plant was owned by Union Carbide, which in
1989 paid $470 million in compensation for Bhopal victims.
Survivors of the disaster and the government say the payout
was far too small, and want Dow, which bought Union Carbide in
1999, to pay at least $1.2 Billion more in damages.
"They purchased Union Carbide, and Union Carbide is
responsible for the worst industrial disaster in the world,"
Malhotra said.
Dow denies any responsibility for the accident. It says
Union Carbide had settled its liabilities with the Indian
government.
British Labour party MP Barry Gardiner has backed India's
campaign to have Dow dropped as a sponsor.
On Wednesday he called for an enquiry into the tender
process that led to the company being granted the deal to
sponsor a temporary wrap to decorate the Olympic stadium.
(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Matthias
Williams/Peter Rutherford)