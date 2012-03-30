By John Mehaffey
| LONDON, March 30
LONDON, March 30 London is fully prepared to
welcome the world at this year's summer Olympics, the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Friday
following the 10th and final visit of its inspection commission.
"We still have 119 days to go but I can tell you that London
is ready to welcome the world," IOC commission chairman Denis
Oswald told a news conference in London. "Seven years ago in
Singapore the London team presented a very strong Olympic and
Paralympic bid.
"It was a vision and we are really pleased that this vision
is becoming reality. We can feel that London is feeling the
fever of the Games."
Oswald said seven recent test events had been successfully
conducted.
"The preparations are going on, a lot of volunteers are in
full training to help the athletes and the public and the
different people involved in the Games," he said.
"The cultural programme is also nearly ready. We are in no
doubt that this summer will be a summer like no other in
Britain."
Paul Deighton, chief executive officer of the London
organising committee (LOCOG), said approximately one million
more Games tickets would go on sale after the draw for the
soccer tournament had been made on April 24.
One-and-a-half million tickets would then be available for
the soccer and a further 1.5 million for the Paralympics.
BHOPAL PROTEST
"As we finalise the seating plan more seats will become
available during the Games," he said.
Deighton also said he was "strongly confident" that LOCOG
would not request any more funding from the government.
"It is an extraordinary success to bring a project of this
scale and complexity in within its budget envelope. Anybody
doing my job would be nuts to give a guarantee about anything
but I think our track record to date would show we are in good
shape," he said.
Some two dozen activists gathered in the square outside the
building where the news conference was hosted in protest against
Dow Chemical's sponsorship of the Games.
Campaigners say 25,000 people died in the years following a
gas leak at a pesticides factory in the Indian city of Bhopal in
1984. Dow bought the plant's owners Union Carbide and the
campaigners have demanded they boost a compensation package for
those affected by the disaster.
Responding to a question asking if he would meet with
campaigners, LOCOG chairman Seb Coe said: "The answer is yes,
actually there have been ongoing exchanges for some time."
Oswald said the IOC realised what a tragedy Bhopal had been.
"We have a lot of sympathy for what is happening but we know
that Dow was not the owner at the time of this accident and we
know that LOCOG is engaged with them," he said.
