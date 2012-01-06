Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
LONDON London Olympic organisers temporarily suspended their official ticket resale website on Friday following computer problems.
The website had opened on Friday morning for the first time to allow members of the public to buy tickets sold back to organisers at face value.
"We're updating and refreshing the system now," the organising committee LOCOG said on its Twitter feed. "While this is happening customers won't be able to upload tkts for resale."
The problems had triggered widespread complaints on the social media site.
Organisers said "lots" of tickets had been resold with demand far exceeding supply.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.