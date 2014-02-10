Germany's Felix Loch speeds down the track to win the men's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Described by German great Georg Hackl as the "perfect luger," protege Felix Loch duly secured a second successive Olympic gold on Sunday in a style that suggested he will have no trouble emulating his mentor's three Games titles.

Loch, who has dominated luge since becoming the youngest gold medallist in the sport in Vancouver aged 20, led the competition after the second slide on Saturday and won at a canter.

The German extended his advantage at the Sanki Sliding Centre by lowering his track record on his third slide and only needed a clean run on his fourth and final run, taking gold in a combined 3:27.526.

Russian Albert Demchenko, competing in a record seventh Winter Games, added another silver to his Turin 2006 second in 3:28.002 and two-time Olympic champion Armin Zoeggeler of Italy (3:28.797) took bronze, as he did in 1994 and 2010.

Loch is the third athlete to win multiple gold medals in this event after compatriot and friend Hackl and Zoeggeler, who celebrated a record sixth medal in luge and most medals in a specific event in any sport at the Winter Games.

The 24-year-old Loch grinned from ear to ear in front of a noisy gaggle of German fans before hugging his father Norbert, Germany's luge head coach, his girlfriend Lisa and the bearded Hackl, won three successive Olympic titles between 1992 and 1998, as well as two silvers.

"He (Hackl) said to me 'you are a crazy man,'" a beaming Loch told reporters. "I'll try to match Georg - I'll go my way and give my best every year - we will see."

Loch, world champion in four of the last five years, was hot favourite to win gold, despite the Russian Olympic track producing his worst ranking in a World Cup men's singles event in the last three seasons - a sixth place finish in February last year.

The 1.91 metre-tall (6ft 3in) Loch, who credits his height and weight for giving him extra speed, has the advantage of having been born into the sport with his father also an Olympic luger for the former East Germany.

Loch said Hackl, affectionately nicknamed "the flying sausage", was still the all-time great and the luger he aspired to be.

"We did not drive against each other, for me he is the best luger in the world. I enjoy working with him, we are a really good team and hope we will continue to do so in the coming years."

Demchenko, 42, and Zoeggeler, who turned 40 last month, became the first medallists in luge aged 40 or over.

Both are now eyeing futures away from the sport.

"I have to do something; maybe I will become a coach," said Demchenko.

Zoeggeler confirmed it was his last Games and "maybe" his final race.

"I'm happy with a sixth medal. It was a hard job over the two days and a very tough race."

