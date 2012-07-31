Ominous Nadal back on court in Paris
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
LONDON Manoj Kumar beat Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev 13-7 in a men's boxing light welterweight last 32 bout on Tuesday.
Results Table
Manoj Kumar (India) beat Serdar Hudayberdiyev (Turkmenistan) 13-7
Gyula Kate (Hungary) beat Eslam Mohamed (Egypt) 16-10
Mehdi Toloutibandpi (Iran) beat Jonathan Alonso (Spain) 16-12
Daniyar Yeleussinov (Kazakhstan) beat Jamel Herring (U.S.) 19-9
Yakup Sener (Turkey) beat Serge Ambomo (Cameroon) 19-10
Uktamjon Rahmonov (Uzbekistan) beat Anderson Rojas (Ecuador) 16-10
Rosniel Iglesias (Cuba) beat Cesar Villarraga (Colombia) 20-9
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
BERLIN When the International Olympic Committee completes its Executive Board meeting in Lausanne on Friday, things will likely never be the same in the Olympic world.