By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, April 1 Dozens of major companies and
specialty brands that are not official Olympics sponsors have
applied to run advertising campaigns featuring athletes ahead of
the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, taking advantage of new rules that
are shaking up the business of marketing surrounding the event.
U.S. multinationals including Mondelez International Inc
, General Mills, Under Armour, and
Gatorade, a unit of PepsiCo Inc, told Reuters they have
applied to the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC), seeking a waiver
that will allow them to compete with official Games sponsors
during the Olympics in August and the Paralympics in September.
Others that have applied include Austrian energy drink maker
Red Bull, camera maker GoPro Inc, footwear brands Asics
Corp, Skechers USA Inc, Brooks Running,
swimsuit company Speedo, and Johnson & Johnson for a
charitable campaign, the companies told Reuters.
The applications underline how the Rio Games are set to
herald a radical change for advertisers, even if viewers may not
notice much difference as U.S. household names such as two-time
gold medalist gymnast Gabby Douglas appear in commercials for
everything from banks to cereal.
Thanks to a rule change by the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) after years of lobbying by athletes, official
Olympic sponsors will have to share the big names with brands
that have paid nothing to the IOC or a National Olympic
Committee such as the USOC.
Companies running these campaigns will have to operate under
detailed restrictions aimed at retaining some exclusivity for
official sponsors such as Coca-Cola, Visa and
McDonald's Corp.
Still, the change to the IOC's "Rule 40" could have a big
impact on the multi-billion-dollar marketing engine that drives
the Games, said Frank Ryan, head of intellectual property at DLA
Piper, a law firm that has worked on sponsorship deals with the
IOC and the USOC.
"If 'Rule 40' isn't policed properly, top sponsors will use
it to argue for better pricing for top sponsorship deals," Ryan
said.
Athletes had long argued that the old rule deprived them of
commercial attention and income during their most marketable
moments. Whether on TV, online or on billboards, only ads from
official sponsors could feature Olympic athletes during the
games. Athletes would face sanctions for any violations.
Under the new rules, the USOC is banning unofficial sponsors
from using words such as Olympics, and even "summer", "victory",
and "effort" in some contexts. But the average consumer still
might not notice much difference between official and unofficial
ads, said David Abrutyn, executive vice president at Bruin
Sports Capital, an international sports marketing firm.
"When you see Michael Phelps' face in an ad, you
automatically think of the Olympics, even if there's no mention
of it or any rings," Abrutyn said, referring to the 22-time U.S.
Olympic medalist, who has 18 golds.
In March, Under Armour released a commercial showing Phelps
swimming to a song called "The Last Goodbye" and then facing a
flash of cameras -- images that evoke his Olympic successes.
Phelps is aiming to qualify for Rio in what would be his fifth
and potentially final Games.
Under Armour will follow the new rules carefully and expects
other non-official brands to do the same, Peter Murray, vice
president of global sports marketing for the firm, said in an
interview. He added that Under Armour will be sponsoring 250
Olympic hopefuls.
The USOC says a team of marketing staff will closely monitor
commercials for any rule breaches. For companies without waivers
or which end up breaking the rules, it says its lawyers will be
armed with letters threatening legal action. It can also bar
athletes from competing.
But even though brands have to submit their plans to
advertise on social media in advance, it could be difficult to
keep tabs on all the activity in real time during the Games.
"Social media is the spot where there's the most opportunity
for ambush marketing and commercialization that would be an
irritant to a top sponsor," Ryan, the DLA Piper attorney, said.
BRAND POLICE
Lisa Baird, chief marketing officer for the USOC, said in a
statement that the new rule allows athletes "to continue their
long-term promotional relationships with brands, and helps to
curtail ambush of our partners."
Baird added, "It's a new process, but a process we believe
is fair to all parties."
Official sponsorship deals with the U.S. Olympic team can
cost a sponsor about $40 million for a summer Games, according
to sources who declined to be identified because terms of
sponsor deals are not made public. Much of that goes to buying
ad time from U.S. Olympic broadcaster NBC, a unit of Comcast
. NBC declined to comment on the matter.
In addition, the IOC has agreements with a set of about
dozen sponsors - including Proctor and Gamble Co and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - that pay even more for
global sponsorship rights.
Seventeen official USOC sponsors have their sponsorship
agreements up for renewal after Rio, according to the USOC.
The criteria to receive approval from the USOC under the new
advertising rules are strict.
Non-official advertisers are allowed to mention that their
athletes are Olympians because the information is biographic,
according to documents posted on the USOC's website. But the
USOC says the applications are more likely to be approved if the
Olympic reference "is balanced with non-Olympic achievements."
Brands had to submit a schedule for their media campaigns
with the rule that the advertising had to be up and running by
March 27. That gives the USOC enough time to approve, refuse or
ask for changes on the submitted advertising before the Olympics
start.
Brant Feldman, a sports agent with American Group Management
who works with Olympians, estimates that hundreds of brands have
applied for the waivers.
NBC is already seeing a boost in ad spending from
non-official sponsors thanks to the rule change, according to
Seth Winter, executive vice president of advertising sales at
NBC Sports Group.
Wheaties, a General Mills brand that competes with official
U.S. sponsor Kellogg's Co, said swimmer Missy Franklin and
sprinter Allyson Felix, two former gold medalists expected to
compete in Rio, would be part of "Team Wheaties." A General
Mills spokesman said it had received approval from the USOC for
its campaign.
Official sponsors are sure to be vigilant to prevent
non-official brands from "ambushing" them.
Tina Davis, head of corporate sponsorships at Citigroup Inc
, said she is counting on the USOC to make sure the new
rules don't erode the rights of official Olympic partners like
her company.
"This is the first year so I'm sure there will be lessons
learned," she said.
