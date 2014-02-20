Pilot Elana Myers and Lauryn Williams of the U.S.celebrate after completing a run during the women's bobsleigh event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SOCHI, Russia Lauryn Williams of the United States came within a tenth of a second of becoming the first woman to win gold in both the Summer and Winter Olympics when she took silver in the women's bobsleigh on Thursday.

Former American boxer and bobsledder Edward Eagan remains the only person to complete the golden double, while five people, including Eagan, have won medals in both Games.

Following are the dual medallists: * Eagan of the United States won the light-heavyweight boxing title at the 1920 Summer games and the four-man bobsleigh at 1932 Winter Games.

Williams of the United States won gold in the 4x100 m relay at the 2012 Olympics, silver in the 100m in Athens in 2004 and silver in the women's bobsleigh at the 2014 Winter Games.

Jacob Tullin Thams of Norway won ski jumping gold in 1924 and eight-metre sailing silver in 1936.

East Germany's Christa Luding-Rothenburger won speed skating gold in the 500m in 1984 and 1,000m in 1988, silver in the 500m (1988) and bronze at 500m (1992), and in the 1988 Summer Games won a silver in match sprint cycling.

Luding-Rothenburger is the only athlete to win medals in both Winter and Summer Games in the same year (1998).

Clara Hughes of Canada won 5,000m speed skating gold at the 2006 Winter Games, and silver in the team pursuit the same year, a bronze in the 5,000m in 2002 and 2010. She also won two Summer Games cycling bronzes in the individual road race and individual time trial in 1996.

(Compiled by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Peter Rutherford)