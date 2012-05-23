LOS ANGELES May 23 NBCUniversal on Wednesday
unveiled plans to air more than 5,500 hours of coverage of the
upcoming London Olympic Games online and across its various
television networks, including more than 270 hours on flagship
broadcaster NBC.
The NBCUniversal media wing of Comcast Corp said
it will cover all 32 sports and 302 medal competitions for The
London games on NBC, NBC Sports Network, MSNBC, CNBC, Bravo,
Telemundo and at NBCOlympics.com.
The total 5,535 hours of coverage is the equivalent of 231
days, and averages 291 hours per day throughout 19 days, which
includes two days of soccer coverage before the 2012 Olympics
officially begin on July 27.
The hours are more than double the U.S. TV coverage of all
previous summer Olympics combined. The 272.5 hours on NBC are
the most ever for a broadcaster covering the games and nearly 50
hours more than it used in Beijing, NBCUniversal said.
"Whether on television or online, on broadcast or cable, in
English or in Spanish, NBCUniversal has the London Olympics
covered, providing the American viewer with more choices than
ever to watch the Games," Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Sports
Group, said in a statement.
NBC will anchor the coverage, while MSNBC will carry
long-form specials and CNBC will air boxing and Bravo will be
the home for tennis, among other highlights.
Spanish-language network Telemundo will air 173 hours. NBC
will also provide specialty channels for basketball and soccer
on cable, satellite and other system operators, as well as 3D
programming.
Finally, NBCOlympics.com will live stream every event and
sport, providing more than 3,500 total programming hours.