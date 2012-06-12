By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, June 12 London's Olympic Stadium will be
transformed into a British meadow complete with fields, cows,
ducks, a horse-drawn plough and a game of village cricket for
the opening ceremony of this year's summer Games.
Film maker Danny Boyle, artistic director of the London 2012
Olympic Games opening ceremony which takes place on July 27,
said on Tuesday he wanted to recreate a classic rural idyll for
the opening scene of the three-hour event.
At either end of the stadium there will be "mosh pits"
filled with standing members of the public.
One side will evoke the spirit of the Glastonbury music
festival, a huge pop extravaganza held on a dairy farm in
southwest England, while the other will reflect the Last Night
of the Proms, an annual classical music celebration.
"It's a real meadow with real grass and real animals and
it's actually something that we're very proud of," Boyle told
reporters huddled around a model of the opening set for the
ceremony.
"You begin with a certain kind of philosophy, which is, you
think what were we, where have we come from, what's our heritage
... what are we now and where are we going?"
Boyle, an Oscar winner for his acclaimed "Slumdog
Millionaire", said repeatedly that he was "bound to fail" in any
effort to encapsulate the spirit of a nation with a single
ceremony, but hoped everyone would take something away from it.
He also said that the rising urban population, and the
problems of life in British cities, would be reflected. But
there were few signs of that at a news briefing to unveil the
look and feel of the ceremony.
"It (rural Britain) is real, it brings together all the four
nations, it's something that is spread across all our lands, but
it's also disappeared as well," he said.
"But it's also mythical. I think it's in our brains as part
of ourselves, this ideal which is kind of like a childhood
memory in a way. I think all of us in some degree are attached
to it."
The four countries of the United Kingdom are represented
with giant representations of their emblem flowers -- the rose
for England, thistle for Scotland, flax for Northern Ireland and
daffodil for Wales.
The Olympic athletes will walk around the meadow, made up of
mini-fields separated by hedges and a river, and electronic
group Underworld will provide the soundtrack.
The ceremony, which costs around 27 million pounds ($42
million) to stage, is titled "Isles of Wonder" inspired by
William Shakespeare's play "The Tempest", and the opening scene
unveiled on Tuesday is called "Green and Pleasant".
Expected to draw a television audience of more than a
billion people, the ceremony will start at 9 p.m. local time on
July 27th and is due to end at around midnight.
