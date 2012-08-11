KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 11 (Reuters) - R ecord-breaking Olympian Michael Phelps is teaming up with Tiger Woods' old coach Hank Haney for a golf reality show, the swimmer said on Saturday.

Phelps, who has retired as the most decorated Olympian of all time after winning a record 22 medals including 18 golds, will be the subject of the Golf Channel's 'Haney Project' which will start filming next month.

"As I enter this next chapter of my life, I think I will be able to shift my competitiveness to anything I put my mind to and golf is one of the things I want to focus on," American Phelps, 27, said in a statement.

"If I have a goal of dropping a certain amount of shots, or working on my short game or putting, those things are going to keep me motivated and fire me up and keep me excited.

"I want to play all the world's great golf courses, but I'd like to play them well.

"I'm excited about this project with Golf Channel and I'm looking forward to working with Hank and to see what we can do together on the golf course," said Phelps, who won four golds and two silver medals in the London Games.

Haney, who helped former world number one Woods win 31 PGA Tour events and six major championships, has previously worked with former NBA All-Star Charles Barkley, actor Ray Romano and singer Adam Levine.

As well as showing Phelps at work at Haney's instruction centre in Texas, the programme will also feature scenes with the swimmer's mother, Debbie Phelps, and his longtime swim coach Bob Bowman.

The show is scheduled to be broadcast in February 2013. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)