"Members of the public with family ties to each of the
competing countries will read a poem from their home nation for
broadcast between the projects launch on Monday, March 12 and
the Paralympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday September 9,"
the library and the BBC said.
The scene was set at a recording of the BBC's Culture Café
presented by Clare English before a live audience in Edinburgh
on Monday evening which is being broadcast on Tuesday. Taking
part were the library's director Robert Marsack, and Scottish
poet William Letford, a writer and roofer from Sterling.
A selection of poems from around the world was included.
The managing editor of BBC Radio Scotland, Sharon Mair,
said: "The premise of the project is to present a picture of the
way the nations of the world are represented through poetry.
"Each of the poems have been selected in collaboration with
The Scottish Poetry Library - one of the largest poetry lending
libraries in the world - to capture a slice of life and culture
from that particular country."
Creative Scotland, the country's national development agency
for the arts, has also given its backing in support of the
London 2012 Cultural Olympiad alongside the sporting Olympics.
The Games run from July 27 to August 12, and the Paralympics
from August 29 to September 9.
In London, Scotland's Makar (National Poet) read a specially
commissioned poem, "Connecting Cultures", before Queen Elizabeth
at a special ceremony in Westminster Abbey marking Commonwealth
Day on Monday.
The observance in the Abbey was one of the first major
events marking the Queen's diamond jubilee year.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)