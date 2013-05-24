International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge (R) shakes hands with IOC executive Denis Oswald during an IOC executive board meeting with the Summer Olympic International Federations at the SportAccord convention at the Congress Center in Quebec City May 23,... REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

LONDON World rowing federation (FISA) boss Denis Oswald became the fifth candidate for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency on Friday, with the Swiss sports administrator citing his long experience as an asset.

Oswald, an IOC member since 1991 and member of the powerful executive board for 12 years until 2012, joins the race which already includes Germany's Thomas Bach, Singapore's Ng Ser Miang, Puerto Rican banker Richard Carrion and world boxing (AIBA) chief CK Wu from Taiwan.

"More than 40 years of service to the Olympic movement has provided me with a comprehensive understanding of the organisation and the movement as well as its role and significance in the wider world," he said in a statement.

"This knowledge and experience, together with the skills for which I have been recognised will enable me to advance the Olympic cause, and the IOC's authority as the leader of world sport."

The IOC will elect a successor to president Jacques Rogge, whose 12-year reign comes to a mandatory end, at their session in Buenos Aires on September 10.

The 66-year-old Oswald was head of the coordination commission overseeing preparations for the Games in London last year and in Athens in 2004. He is a three-time Olympian and won a bronze medal in rowing at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

The tough-talking Oswald has been a member of the coordination commission for all summer Games since the Sydney 2000 Olympics and was head of the association of summer Olympic international federations (ASOIF) from 2000-2012.

The deadline for candidacies is June 10 with Sergei Bubka, the former Olympic pole vault champion, also seen as a likely contender.

Oswald said he would hold a news conference next week to elaborate on his candidacy.

