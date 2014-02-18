MOSCOW Two members of the protest group Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, were detained by law enforcement authorities on Tuesday in Sochi, where Russia is holding the Winter Olympics, the activists said on Twitter.

Alyokhina said they had been detained on suspicion of committing a crime but did not give details.

