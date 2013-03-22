BERLIN, March 22 America Movil won the broadcast rights on all media platforms in Latin America for the 2014 Winter Games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.

"In 2016 the Olympic Games in Rio will be a significant moment in Olympic history, and we are very pleased to have reached this important agreement to ensure fans across the continent are able to have the best broadcast experience of the Games," IOC President Jacques Rogge said in a statement.

Rio is the first city in South America to stage the summer Games. Russia's Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympics.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)