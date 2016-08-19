Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Dalilah Muhammad of the United States led from start to finish to take the gold medal on Thursday in the women's Olympic 400 metres hurdles.
Denmark's Sara Slott Petersen won the silver medal ahead of Ashley Spencer of the United States, with world champion Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic managing only fourth.
With steady rain pouring down at the Olympic stadium, Muhammad shot out of the blocks, rose quickest at the first hurdle and never looked like being overtaken.
She clocked 53.13 seconds to win by a margin of 0.42.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.