2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Dalilah Muhammad (USA) of USA crosses the finish line to win the gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Dalilah Muhammad (USA) of USA runs on the way to winning the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

RIO DE JANEIRO Dalilah Muhammad of the United States led from start to finish to take the gold medal on Thursday in the women's Olympic 400 metres hurdles.

Denmark's Sara Slott Petersen won the silver medal ahead of Ashley Spencer of the United States, with world champion Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic managing only fourth.

With steady rain pouring down at the Olympic stadium, Muhammad shot out of the blocks, rose quickest at the first hurdle and never looked like being overtaken.

She clocked 53.13 seconds to win by a margin of 0.42.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Mitch Phillips)