Cristal Soares reacts during a training session in the Mangueira Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Anderson Guilherme, 16, who trains in the Mangueira Olympic Village, poses outside his house in Jacare neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 16, 2016. 'Everything Bolt does I try and imitate to see if one day, if God wishes, I could be a third of what he is,' Guilherme said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Elias da Silva Brito (nicknamed Bolt), 19, who trains in the Mangueira Olympic Village, poses inside his house in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Dayelle dos Santos, 17, who trains in Mangueira Olympic Village, poses outside her house in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tiago Cantanhede, 15, who trains in the Mangueira Olympic Village, poses outside his grandmother's house in Escondidinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Felipe Roberto da Silva, 16, who trains in the Mangueira Olympic Village, poses outside his house in Vila Vintem slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt poses with youths at the Mangueira slum Olympic center, ahead of the 'Mano a Mano' challenge, a 100-meter race, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

Vitor Soares, 16, who trains in the Mangueira Olympic Village, poses next to his house in Cajueiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt (C) runs with youths at the Mangueira slum Olympic center, ahead of the 'Mano a Mano' challenge, a 100-meter race, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO One year before millions watched him secure a record third 100 metre gold medal at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Usain Bolt lined up at a very different track in Rio.

It was a Thursday in April 2015 and the Jamaican ran the red track that is the pride of Mangueira, where young athletes from the favela, or slum, of 15,000 people train and dream.

In a city reviled for its inequality and where the $12 billion spent on the Olympics are said to have done little to help the poor, Bolt's visit is a small example of the legacy Rio's Games might still have for aspiring athletes.

One such athlete is 16-year-old Anderson Guilherme, who has trained with the program for six years.

In green lycra shorts and sunglasses, Guilherme's torso is a ripple of lean muscle as he stands by a wall painted in the pink and green of Mangueira's famous samba school.

"Everything Bolt does I try to imitate, to see if one day, if God wishes, I could be a third of what he is," he said on a recent Reuters visit.

The track lies between two railway lines, not far from the iconic Maracana soccer stadium where the Olympic opening ceremony was held. Many Mangueira residents watched the opulence of the ceremony's fireworks with a mix of pride and sadness at their exclusion, from their hollow brick homes that cling to the hillside.

But for Vitor Soares, 16, who pulls the champion sprinter's signature "lightning bolt" pose, having the world's greatest athletes in his home city is an inspiration.

"Bolt's determined, focussed, he offers inspiration to everyone who's starting out," Soares said.

But in four years' time, Soares' inspiration may just turn into competition.

"In 2020 he'll have to watch out, because I'm coming."

(Reporting by Ricardo Moraes, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Jan Harvey)