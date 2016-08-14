2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Semifinal - Men's Heavy (91kg) Semifinals Bout 158 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Evgeny Tishchenko (RUS) of Russia reacts after winning his bout against Rustam Tulaganov (UZB) of Uzbekistan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

RIO DE JANEIRO Russian Evgeny Tishchenko and Kazakh Vassiliy Levit reached the Olympic heavyweight boxing final on Saturday, as four welterweights advanced to the semi-finals and guaranteed at least bronze medals for their countries.

Levit, a 28-year-old former welterweight world champion, won a unanimous decision over Erislandy Savon, nephew of Cuban boxing legend and three-time Olympic gold medalist Felix Savon.

Despite early points by the Cuban in a fight attended by retired American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, Levit rebounded in the following two rounds.

"I lost the first round so I had to fight more actively, to use more power to use body punches," he said.

In Monday's final, Levit will face 25-year-old Tishchenko, who at 1.96 metres tall enjoys an edge in height and reach, advantages he used successfully in his semi.

The Kazakh, however, remains confident, even if he is unwilling to disclose what strategy he will use against the bigger opponent. "It is a secret," Levit said, laughing.

Defeats for Savon and Uzbekistan's Rustam Tulaganov, who lost to Tishchenko, left them with bronze medals since there is no third-place fight between losing semi-finalists.

Uzbek Shakhram Giyasov, 23, reached the welterweight semis with a victory over Roniel Iglesias, a southpaw Cuban, while Morocco's Mohammed Rabii, France's Souleymane Cissokho and Kazakh Daniyar Yeleussinov also advanced to the last four.

The bouts took place before a buoyant crowd that included Thai fans in ceremonial headdress, Mexicans in professional wrestling masks and Brazilians who picked favourites and foes in many fights even if a local was not involved. [nL1N1AO0DI]

Mayweather, who has a 49-0 record from a 19-year career that produced world titles in five weight divisions and earnings above $800 million, was surrounded by a small entourage and spent much of his time posing for photographs with fans.

