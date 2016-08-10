RIO DE JANEIRO The newly-created Olympic Channel will also showcase non-Olympic sports as it looks to attract a new generation of Games fans and maintain interest in the brand, Olympic TV chief Yiannis Exarchos said on Wednesday.

The digital platform, that will operate from the day of the Rio Olympics closing ceremony on Aug. 21, is an ambitious $450 million project launched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), mainly aimed at reaching young people.

"The channel as a space is not restricted to Olympic sports," Exarchos, who leads Olympic Broadcasting Services and heads the new channel as well, told Reuters in an interview.

"We will provide space to recognised federations, to new sports outside the Games. This is not just to promote Olympic sports," he said.

The Olympics currently have 28 sports but in a bid to shore up enthusiasm for the Games the IOC has added five more - including skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing - in the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics to tap into a younger demographic.

"We have objective limitations (of size) at the Games. In the digital world this does not apply so the channel is open to other sports and disciplines," Exarchos said.

Unveiled as a plan in 2014, the venture has secured funding for seven years with a return on investment expected within 10 years according to a conservative estimate, Exarchos said.

The main aim is to maintain interest in the world's multi-sports event throughout the two-year break between summer and winter Olympics.

"New technology among the young generation has changed completely the way people perceive reality. Patience is a human virtue that died with the previous century. They simply cannot wait two or four years until the next Games," he said.

"So we want to bridge that gap between Games. We will be someone banging the drum (on the Olympics) throughout that period."

He said the channel already had a staff of close to 100 people from 26 countries and would produce content in-house as well as commission programming.

Exarchos said Olympic broadcasting rights holders - who receive images of the Games from the IOC's Olympic Broadcasting Services - would also be cooperating with the channel for programming and distribution.

"The channel is designed to add value to all the Olympic stakeholders. It is designed in such a way as to sustain visibility of the brand and in a sense it can turn an investment of just 17 days (for broadcasters) into an investment throughout the year," he said, referring to the ability of the channel to maintain interest in the Olympics and allow broadcasters to put less effort into raising viewer awareness before each new Games.

With new forms or recreation such as e-gaming and other electronic entertainment threatening the core fan base of the Olympics, Exarchos said the new channel was needed to provide a sporting alternative.

"Sports for young people is part of entertainment, an alternative recreational time," he said. "If we start losing the young generation it will not be lost to other sports but to other recreational activities."

