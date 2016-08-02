Murray, Wawrinka will be ready at French Open despite form dip - Djokovic
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
CURITIBA, Brazil The Olympic Games will not hinder a giant corruption investigation centered on state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA but could reduce the number of police available for arrests and sweeps, police chief Igor Romario said on Tuesday.
Thousands of police officers have been posted in Rio de Janeiro to beef up security ahead of South America's first Olympics, which start on Friday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the federal police arrested two people as part of an investigation into the participation of builder Galvao Queiroz into the Petrobras bribery scheme.
(Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
Everton can regain confidence by beating Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday and set the tone for next season's away form, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin said ahead of the clubs' final Premier League match of the season.