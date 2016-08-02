Britain's double Olympic champion cyclist Laura Trott says she is not worried about the Zika virus, which has led to a number of athletes withdrawing from the Rio Games.

The build-up to the Olympics, which get underway on Friday, has been dominated by fears surrounding the mosquito-born Zika virus which has been linked to birth defects in newborn babies and possible neurological problems in adults.

"For me personally, it doesn't bother me because I don't want a baby in the next year. All I want is to win another medal," Trott was quoted as saying by British media.

"The British Olympic Association (BOA) has given us all the information we could possibly have and we're going to take all the precautions that we can.

"I mean, our sport is an inside sport. Obviously we'll be walking around the village, but we'll have to make sure to wear long sleeves and use the sprays and stuff," added the 24-year-old who won gold in the omnium and team pursuit at London 2012.

She will defend both titles at the Rio Velodrome.

Trott is one half of British cycling's glamour couple along with triple Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny. He has the chance to emulate Britain's most successful Olympian Chris Hoy's six gold medals in Rio.

"Obviously this time he can win three. The fact he can be level with Sir Chris' record is just insane," Trott said.

"I obviously hope he gets it. Also I want him to become Sir (Jason Kenny) so I become Lady Laura."

