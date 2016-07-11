France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 The local organizing committee for the upcoming Rio Olympics is running a deficit of between 400 million and 500 million reais ($121 million to $151 million), a source with direct knowledge of the committee's finances told Reuters on Monday.
The local committee's privately funded budget is what is used to operate the Games; it is not public money which is used for infrastructure or venues.
The deficit, challenging organizers 25 days before the games begin, represents about 6 percent of the local committee's budget and just over 1 percent of the total projected cost of 40 billion reais to host the Olympics. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.