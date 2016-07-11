RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 The local organizing committee for the upcoming Rio Olympics is running a deficit of between 400 million and 500 million reais ($121 million to $151 million), a source with direct knowledge of the committee's finances told Reuters on Monday.

The local committee's privately funded budget is what is used to operate the Games; it is not public money which is used for infrastructure or venues.

The deficit, challenging organizers 25 days before the games begin, represents about 6 percent of the local committee's budget and just over 1 percent of the total projected cost of 40 billion reais to host the Olympics. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)