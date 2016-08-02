Ecuador's Nicolas Lionel Wettstein says he was inspired to chase his Olympic equestrian dreams when he watched French rider Pierre Durand win a gold medal in the individual jumping event at the 1988 Seoul Games.

"When I was seven I watched the Olympics in Seoul 1988 and saw Jappeloup and Pierre Durand winning gold. I decided then that this is what I want. It has been a long dream," Wettstein said.

Wettstein will ride with 15-year-old Nadeville Merze, who he has partnered for 10 years.

"From A to Z we are in this together. I did not want him to feel left alone. It was the right decision," Wettstein said.

The Olympic debutant rider, originally a French and Swiss dual citizen, earns his living as a sales representative for a pharmaceuticals company, but adopted Ecuador as his country.

"I was always a citizen of the world and fell in love with the country and its people," he added.

