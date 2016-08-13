RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Britain's Justin Rose, the player who hit the first Olympic hole in one in 112 years this week, edged ahead in the Olympic men's golf tournament on Saturday after a blistering start.

Rose, the world No. 12, fired eagles on the third and fifth holes to take a one-stroke lead over Australian Marcus Fraser who had been sitting atop the leaderboard since Thursday.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson, the British Open champion, was also threatening the lead at two strokes back, tied for third place with France's Gregory Bourdy.

The Americans, who had more players in the field of 60 than any other country, finally showed signs of life on a sunny day in Rio with forgiving conditions.

Rickie Fowler, who has been in Rio over a week and has been spotted all over the athletes' village celebrating his Olympic debut, shot a blistering seven under par 64 that he said would give him a much needed sleep in on Sunday.

"After playing well today I got myself some more sleeping time with a later tee time, so I'm looking forward to it. It'd be nice to get off to a good start and give myself a chance to possibly podium," Fowler told reporters.

Fowler's team mate Bubba Watson also worked his way up the standings and was tied for fourth with a couple of holes to go.

Golf's first Olympic medal in more than a century will be awarded on Sunday after the final round. (Editing by Ed Osmond)